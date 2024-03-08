PHOTOS: Sammy Rae & The Friends’ ‘CAMP: The Tour!’ treks through Florida

(Photo by Bubba Trahan)

The queer-fronted band Sammy Rae & The Friends bunked in Orlando, Miami Beach and St. Petersburg, spreading friendship and groovy tunes to Central and South Florida with its “CAMP: The Tour!” Feb. 29-March 2.

Fronted by the charismatic Sammy Rae, the band carried a message of hope, encouraging their audience to “go put a smile on somebody’s face, go tell somebody you wanna be friends with them.” Joined on stage by C-Bass Chiriboga [drums], James Quinlan [bass], Will Leet [guitar/keys], Debbie Tjong [keys] Max Zooi [tenor saxophone/synths] and Kellon Anderson [alto saxophone], the group came together to create a soul-lifting sound.

Each member plays several instruments, from the drums to a jar of change, to create unique jazzy sounds accompanied by stellar vocals. Openers included We the Commas, Les Green and the Swayzees. Each performance excited concert goers and created a safe space for fans to enjoy sights and sounds. A brief sprinkle of rain added to the ferocity of Les Green’s jaw dropping performance. The theme of the tour, dubbed “Camp,” inspired creative costumes worn by enthusiastic fans who danced and sang along.

Sammy Rae and the Friends gave a sneak peak to two new songs off their new album “Thieves,” available on streaming platforms starting today.

Check out the photos from the band’s Florida concerts below.

Photos by Bubba Trahan.