TransNetwork, Pinellas Dems celebrate ‘UNI-TEA’

(Graphic courtesy TransNetwork)

ST. PETERSBURG | TransNetwork and the Pinellas County Democratic Party will hold a UNI-TEA Dance April 28 from 4-8 p.m. at Coastal Creative, an inclusive event uniting LGBTQ+ Floridians and their allies “in a time of great division.”

The celebration will feature food, drinks, drag and more. The fundraiser was designed to benefit TransNetwork, the local nonprofit working to build “a community where trans and gender-expansive people thrive as healthy, connected and supported members of society.”

“The UNI-TEA Dance … is a celebration of music, art, food, drink and performance intended to create a space where stronger alliances within the LGB & TQIA+ communities can be built,” TransNetwork said in a press release. “Using our voices and keeping our rights has never been more fun! We are stronger together.”

UNI-TEA will feature entertainment from some of the region’s top drag performers as well as a silent auction from fan favorite artists. Guests are expected to mingle with “distinguished members of the community, leaders, politicians, activists and more, all coming together to celebrate our strength when we are as one.”

“In the past two years we have witnessed this state attempt to push the most repressive legislation targeting the already marginalized citizens, education, history and healthcare,” TransNetwork Treasurer Stephanie Foglia says.

“They pushed and we pushed back — some victories have been made — but much more needs to be done to bring sanity,” she continues. “It’s time for us to celebrate ourselves and show unity and love for each other.”

“The Pinellas Democratic Party is honored to be the presenting sponsor and assisting in creating unity at the upcoming UNI-TEA Dance with our partners at TransNetwork,” Pinellas Democratic Party Chair Jennifer Griffith adds.

“Recognizing the challenges the communities face, which can lead to division, we believe now is the time to move beyond isolated efforts,” she continues. “Our commitment is to encourage collective action, guiding us all towards a shared vision of unity and equality.”

General admission begins at $25 and VIP tickets are available for $50. The latter includes two complimentary drink tickets and a VIP meet and greet with elected officials and the evening’s entertainment. Sponsorships are also available with tiered benefits and begin at $150.

The UNI-TEA Dance will be held April 28 from 4-8 p.m. at Coastal Creative, located at 2201 1st Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. Learn more about TransNetwork and the Pinellas County Democratic Party at MyTransNetwork.org and PinellasDemocrats.org.