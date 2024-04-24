OUT Sports to host talent show fundraiser benefiting Peer Support Space

ORLANDO | Central Florida’s inclusive sports league for LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies, OUT Sports revealed its second annual Loud & Live: Louder Together Charity Talent Show for May 21.

OUT Sports League, which stands for Orlando United Together, is an LGBTQ+ recreational sports league that serves the Central Florida area. The league was created in the years after Pulse to provide a safe, social and accepting in-person alternative to bars and apps for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Last year’s event raised more than $10,000 for Zebra Youth to help and support transgender youth, according to a press release.

The second annual event will continue to support the community by benefiting Peer Support Space, a local peer-led organization. Peer Support Space’s mission is to build and be a local hub for diverse peer-led recovery communities.

Peer Support Space recently announced the opening of Eva’s Casita, the nonprofit organization’s new peer respite focused on the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities. Eva’s Casita is the only peer respite of its kind in Florida and is named after Eva Fajardo, Peer Support Space’s founding board president who passed away in April 2022.

“We’re so excited to be bringing what has been proven effective in other states to our area, providing a lifesaving alternative to psychiatric hospitalization. With deep respect for the land we are occupying and those that have laid the foundation for the work we’re doing, we open our doors,” the organization wrote on its Facebook page. “In this space, at no-cost, guests can take a break from life in an environment that affirms them. For some that’ll be staying to themselves, for others partaking in group or self-guided activities. We genuinely care for whoever comes through these doors. Whatever you’re navigating you don’t have to do it alone.”

Loud & Live: Louder Together will feature local talent competing for a top prize and to raise the most money for Peer Support Space. The event will be held at Southern Nights Orlando at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for mingling and cocktails.

The talent show will consist of ten acts ranging from comedy to singing.

To learn more about the show visit @outsports on Instagram and Facebook and go here for tickets and donation information.