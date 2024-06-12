Central Florida Zoo to celebrate Pride with Sunset at the Zoo event

SANFORD, Fla. | The Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens will celebrate Pride Month this year with its second annual Sunset at the Zoo event on June 28 from 5-8 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a variety of activities and entertainment celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride. Not only will you see the cute furry friends, but there will also be food trucks and local nonprofit vendors for all guests.

Tickets are only $6 when purchased in advance and you and your family can also purchase a “family 4-pack” with four tickets, four hotdogs, and four drinks for just $44.

There will be live entertainment from DJ Darren, hands-on crafts and family activities.

The Central Florida Zoo CEO, Richard Glover first planned and held Pride Sunset in 2023. Glover said he was so happy seeing the outcome of last year’s sunset event.

“The line of people coming in was so long and a family from North Carolina even flew out to see what this event was about, it was amazing to see,” Glover says.

Glover goes on to explain the meaning behind the sunset event and what he aims for members of the LGBTQ+ community to take away from attending.

“I want families and members of the community to understand that the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens will be a place where they are always welcome, and how it is a safe space for people no matter where your identity lies,” says Glover.

The Central Florida Zoo staff intentionally set lower ticket prices for this event to make it more accessible to members of the community.

Adult day admission tickets normally cost around $22-$24, however this event has a ticket price of only $6 if purchased online in advance and $8 if purchased at the event.

If any sunset goers plan on purchasing tickets online with the $6 ticket price, you must purchase them before 5 p.m. on June 28.

Additional security will be offered by local law enforcement to ensure the safety of all guests.

To purchase tickets and to see what vendors will be attending you can visit CentralFloridaZoo.org/event/sunset-at-the-zoo-june.