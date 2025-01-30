Watermark Out News announces 2025 WONDER Award celebrations

The WONDER Awards, like the WAVES before, recognize the best in Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community in the areas of activism, service, entertainment and more.

Readers voted in record numbers in the 2025 WONDER Awards, or Watermark Out News: Diversity, Excellence and Resilience Awards, and after all the promoting, campaigning, sharing and voting, it’s time to celebrate your winners!

The Top 3 will be revealed in our issue publishing Feb. 27.

Join Watermark Out News for Central Florida’s celebration Feb. 27 from 7-10 p.m. at Renaissance Theatre Company, and for Tampa Bay’s celebration Feb. 28 from 7-10 p.m. at Cocktail in St. Petersburg. The awards nights are proudly presented by AHF, AHF Pharmacy and Out of the Closet.

