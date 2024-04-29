Watermark Giveaway: One Night of Queen at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando

For over 20 years Gary Mullen and The Works have been performing their world-renowned One Night of Queen live concert. They will have you dancing in the aisles during their show, while the band pays tribute to the stage theatrics, showmanship and music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees: Queen.

We have a pair of tickets for you to see this incredible concert at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando this Saturday, May 4, starting at 8 p.m.

To enter, all you need to do is fill out the entry below. We will draw a winner at noon on May 1.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and ensure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One entry per email. Multiple entries will be deleted. Please be sure it’s an email you check frequently as that is the only way we have to contact you. Tickets will be available for pick up at the Dr. Phillips Center’s box office.

Create your own user feedback survey