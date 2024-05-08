The Pride Chamber to partner with NGLCC, Grubhub to offer grants to LGBTQ+ eateries

ORLANDO | The Pride Chamber, Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ chamber of commerce, announced May 8 that it is once again partnering with Grubhub to offer grants to local LGBTQ+ eateries.

The NGLCC (National LGBT Chamber of Commerce) Community Impact Grant Program, supported by the Grubhub Community Fund, will provide assistance for LGBTQ+-owned and allied restaurants, cafes, bars serving food and other eating establishments with grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

In a press release, The Pride Chamber stated that these grants will offer funding for a variety of purposes including enhancing security measures, acquiring new equipment, engaging in community initiatives, marketing and PR efforts, bolstering digital and e-commerce presence, procurement of products, implementing staff training programs, supporting employee wages and incentives, maintaining or upgrading existing infrastructure and more.

The grant application period is open now and to be eligible, applicants must be an LGBTQ+-owned or LGBTQ+ ally-owned restaurant, bar or café that serves food, provide proof that you are an LGBTQ+-owned or allied establishment and have not received two or more NGLCC Community Impact Grants in previous years.

You are not required to be a partner of either The Pride Chamber, NGLCC or Grubhub to apply. The grant application process for the east region (which all of Florida is part of) will remain open through May 21.

To apply, go here.

If you plan to or do apply for a grant, please email Vinnie Silber, The Pride Chamber’s Director of Membership & Events, at vinnie@thepridechamber.org to let him know.

For more information on the Community Impact Grant Program regarding restaurant eligibility requirements, timelines, how to apply and more, visit NGLCC.org/GHGrant.