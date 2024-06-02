PHOTOS: A sea of red shirts takeover the Magic Kingdom for Gay Day at Disney

ORLANDO | Orlando’s Big Party Weekend May 30-June 2 filled with pool parties, circuits and celebrations is all tied to the first Saturday in June known as Gay Day at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

Gay Day at Disney’s Magic Kingdom first took place on June 1, 1991, in front of Cinderella’s Castle at the Magic Kingdom just before the 3 p.m. parade. The idea was for the LGBTQ+ community to gather, all wearing red shirts, to be visible and to be seen during a time when doing so could be dangerous. This year, 33 years later, Gay Day at the Magic Kingdom fell on June 1 as well, the first day of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and thousands from the LGBTQ+ community gathered, celebrated and turned Disney red to honor that original commitment.

Check out photos from the day below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.