PHOTOS: The city turns out for 8th CommUnity Rainbow Run

ORLANDO | The 8th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run, presented by Orlando Health, was held for the first time at Orlando City Hall Plaza on June 8. The previous seven runs, started and operated by the now defunct onePULSE Foundation, all started at Wadeview Park.

The new location of the event brought a new route for the race that started participants in front of City Hall and took them south on Orange Ave., passing the Orlando Health campus before reaching the Pulse site then turning runners around back north on Orange Ave. to the finish line at City Hall. Thousands participated in the run as well as the Rainbow Run festival, held at City Hall before and after the run.

Check out our photos from the event below.

Photos by Danny Garcia, Bubba Trahan and Jeremy Williams.