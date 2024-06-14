Osceola County reveals concept designs for its Pulse tribute, ‘Wings of the Rainbow’

“Wings of Rainbow” conceptual design. (courtesy of Osceola County)

Osceola County reveled conceptual designs for a new Pulse tribute on the eighth remembrance of the Pulse tragedy on June 12 in a press release.

Working with artist JEFRË, in collaboration with Osceola County Board of County Commission Chair Cherly Grieb, the sculpture is planned to be located in Brownie Wise Park on Lake Tohopekaliga. The structure is meant to stand as a symbol of remembrance, diversity and hope.

The 49-foot sculpture, set to represent the 49 victims, is designed with the same number of rainbow hued glass wings. Each wing will hold a name of one of the victims making the tribute an intimate place of remembrance for those lost.

Although the tragedy happened in Orlando, Osceola County has a direct connection to the event. More than 20% of the 49 victims lived in Osceola County as well as a number of survivors.

“’Wings of the Rainbow’ ensures that the memories of these individuals continue to shine brightly, standing as a reminder of the strength found in unity, diversity, and remembrance,” Grieb said in the release.

“Creating ‘Wings of the Rainbow’ has been a deeply emotional and fulfilling journey. I hope this tribute not only honors the lives we lost but also serves as a beacon of hope and unity for the community. I’m honored to create a tribute that celebrates the lives that were lost on that horrific day and to be located in a passive, tranquil space that is removed from the tragic events of that night, a place of healing and spirituality,” said JEFRË in the release.

You can read more about the design here.

