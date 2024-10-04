Watermark’s 30th Anniversary: Kirk Hartlage

Freelance writer / Former staff reporter

Opportunities: that’s what freelancing — and for a while, working as a staff reporter — for Watermark provides me, and in abundance.

I’ve met changemakers whose achievements provide our community much needed visibility, respect and equality. I’ve shared stories of performers, singers and writers — artists all, whose creative expressions frequently move — and sometimes bend — our collective cultural needle.

And there were porn stars. A literal boatload of ‘em.

Thanks to Watermark, and other publications, both local and national — some LGBT-focused, some not — I’ve proudly been a working journalist for over three decades. It makes that Marquette University “Bachelor of Arts in Journalism” degree mean something not only to me but more importantly — even if it’s for “that gay paper” — to my mother.

For many years I wrote a Pop Culture A-Z year-end wrap up, so with that in mind, here are some of my favorite Watermark moments.

Altman, Brad – Twenty minutes in with George Takei, his husband Brad took the phone and harshly admonished me for taking so long, keeping them from an already in-process cocktail party. Apologies flowed, while admitting I had only asked one question in all that time. Brad seemingly calmed down – this was clearly not the first time he’d encountered his husband being long-winded. Oh my, indeed.

Braxton, Toni – Despite doing press all day long, Toni said she’d been looking forward to the gay media reporter the most. Her reason? Knowing her LGBTQ fans had enthusiastically remained loyal throughout her somewhat rocky career, she surmised the gay journalist interviewing her would be all of that, and then some. Check, check and check.

Chi Chi LaRue – The Tampa Pride “Pillage & Plunder” porn cruise fundraiser saw the acclaimed adult film director and her seamen crew set sail in the Gulf of Mexico, filming an X-rated movie throughout the trip. That press pass provided me – and my camera – access to some of the most entertaining and educational opportunities of my career.

D-Lister Kathy Griffin – Interviewed en route to an appearance on “The View,” our call was interrupted – and interview ended – by none other than Andy Dick.

Easton, Sheena – You never forget your first, and for celebrity interviews, she was mine.

Feces – While researching the inconsistencies in the state’s recently-passed dogs-allowed-on-restaurant-patios ordinance my then-editor’s pooch “left commentary” in a small pile right near my desk.

Gay Days – As Watermark’s de facto G.D. beat reporter I watched the grass-roots-organized day “out” at a theme park grow to a week’s worth of activities that’s become a tourism dollar powerhouse for the area. Despite Disney organizing Pride month events at its parks in California and Paris, France, the Orlando parks have yet to see officially company-sanctioned events.

Hudson, Jennifer – Headlining the relaunched Central Florida Pride, I interviewed the future-EGOT winner before any of those letters were on her radar. That concert became one of the last times she would perform “And I Am Telling You…” from “Dreamgirls,” at least for a while. Once she landed the role of Effie, she was not permitted to perform the song at public events until after the movie’s release.

Joan Rivers – Yes, the comedienne chastised my fashion choice of wearing pajamas to work but in my defense, it was only ever the pants.

Kalagridis, George – One of my favorite and hardest-earned “gets” was landing the first gay-press interview with Walt Disney World’s first openly gay president.

Land, Holy – Taking advantage of the religious theme park’s annual requirement to offer one free day of admission – a condition of its property tax exemption – I helped create a “Gay Day at Holy Land” outing. Having learned of our plans the religious right encouraged its devoted following to also attend, making the park reach maximum capacity shortly after opening.

Michael Jones – Another great “get” was scoring an interview with the West Hollywood-based male escort who outed Evangelical Rev. Ted Haggard as a crystal-meth-using client of male prostitutes.

Newton-John, Olivia – The incredibly gracious performer gave me a second chat when I realized my cassette recorder taped only my half of the interview and nothing she had said.

Pulse – My connection to the club reaches to before its opening, when I got a still-under-construction preview tour. I even DJed there for a time. But following the tragedy in June 2016, I would explain to both ABC News and The Advocate how, here in Orlando, in the days following the tragedy, you could not escape the rainbow and some of irony behind that.

“Queen of Mean” Lisa Lampanelli – After chatting with her for multiple articles over the years, which included some hilarious meet-and-greets, Lisa dubbed me her favorite gay journalist.

Rangers Outpost – One of my earliest assignments introduced me to business owners Rick Merrifield and Mike Fried – who’ve not only become best friends, they’re the best people you’d ever want personally monitoring your post-hip replacement surgery recovery.

“SIX” – Actress Jasmine Forsberg reflected on her time honing her craft in Orlando before joining the first North American Touring cast of the hit show. That same cast has now become the production’s headlining cast, selling out seats in New York City’s Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway, making literal Broadway stars of Jasmine, as well as…

Toby Marlow – Interviewing one of the writer/creators of “SIX” was another great “get”; he was unaware that the show’s power ballad “Heart of Stone” and been re-recorded and remixed into a well-received dance club hit until I introduced it to him!

X-Rated selfies – Assuming any type of statue of limitations has passed, publisher Rick Todd will still hopefully laugh his ass off now, as he did when it first occurred: that time I somehow, very much on accident, emailed my naked pics to my mom.

Zombie – Auditioning and working as a scare-actor in one of Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream houses, scaring the bajevus out of unsuspecting theme park guests, was truly an assignment highlight.