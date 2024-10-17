Fit For Print: It’s never too soon to celebrate Spooky Season

It’s never too soon to celebrate spooky season, but we finally made it to October. My favorite time of year.

Oktoberfest, the hope of somewhat cooler weather and, of course, my absolute favorite holiday, Halloween. It’s a day I look forward to all year and begin planning for the minute the last trick or treater leaves my door!

Those clearance racks always call my name and I have friends who are always on the lookout for future display props. But is that too early to start planning? Not at all.

As funny as it sounds, things really kick into full gear for us when the sun rises the day after Independence Day. After all, July 5 is when spooky season begins.

I don’t make the rules, it’s just how it is.

We keep our Tampa Bay Bed & Breakfast themed to the spooky and paranormal all year round. Of course, we turn things up a notch once Labor Day hits and we start expanding the yard into the seasonal expression of Fall and Halloween. I know we are the exception and that decorating for holidays that early isn’t always for everyone — especially with the constant threat of tropical weather blowing everything over or away.

I’ve heard people complain about retail chains jumping on holiday displays and sales way too soon. “It’s only July” is a common utterance heard in stores like Michaels, Big Lots and JOANN Fabric — stores which always jump onto the Halloween Hearse earlier in the year. Or “It’s not even Halloween, why is there a lighted reindeer display in this hardware store?”

For those of us who are passionate about holidays — especially Halloween — July 5 is when our planning kicks into full gear. With the help of these retail giants, we can plan more accurately, appropriately and economically.

Okay, so maybe not economically, but you get my point.

Think back to all the amazing Halloween displays you’ve seen over the years. The ones that have you questioning how they did it and attracts vehicles into the neighborhood to witness something unbelievable and seasonal.

Do you think those who planned those created them in just a few days? No. They started months in advance. How else could they get such spectacular displays to appear seemingly by magic (or Magick)?

In August 2023, we began building tombstones and other props for the B&B that have since become staples in our yard’s décor. This year, we started crafting our 2024 display in April — because we know just how brutal Florida summers can be and wanted to avoid feeling too rushed.

We still felt rushed because we had big plans. But it certainly feels good to have some of the bigger steps already marked off the list and props built and ready to be placed in the haunted scene. The rush you feel when someone compliments your holiday display is unbelievable. And it’s a moment when you realize that your months of hard work have paid off and someone out there appreciates the effort.

And of course, this early planning isn’t just for Halloween. Christmas lovers are in the same boat — although they’re using a very different aesthetic. Our air conditioners are still in full blast mode and the first holiday ornaments and trees are already appearing on store shelves. It can be a shock to see a huge grim reaper squaring off against a massive Santa Clause in Lowes or a 12-foot skeleton standing near a Mickey Mouse smiling from inside an inflatable candy cane-colored helicopter.

But that’s okay. It means there is a crowd out there who is already working to make sure that their creative impact is felt on their favorite season. In the world we live in, shouldn’t we have something to look forward to? We could use a distraction.

The 2024 election is terrifying, and the news constantly covers war, school shootings and, most recently, destructive and unbelievably fierce hurricanes. Regardless of faith or background, a vast majority of people look forward to the holiday season — including Halloween.

If your neighbor started putting up the huge skeleton in August, what’s the problem? It makes them happy and it doesn’t impact you. If you see a Christmas tree pop up in someone’s window in late October and it bothers you, get over it. They’re happy and they’re making the oppressive world we’re in bearable, at least for a few months.

For me, building an impressive Halloween display is cathartic. It’s therapeutic and it is a fun way to get my creativity out into the world. Holiday decorating provides a chance to escape the insanity of real life and focus on not only personal joy but bringing joy to others.

Those incredible light displays that provide drive-through viewing pleasure in December are already being planned and, in some instances, they’re already being installed! I know we already have a plan in place for the Christmas season, and we’ll start working on that display Nov. 1.

When you see those Halloween displays going up as you’re browsing for your favorite sunblock or beach-going equipment, remember that those creepy displays are making someone very happy and excited about sharing their love of their favorite holiday.

Let them enjoy the preparation. After all, it’s the rest of us who get to benefit when the season officially arrives. Happy October! Welcome to spooky season!

Steve Blanchard is the former editor of Watermark. He works in public relations and runs Tampa Bay’s Phantom History House Bed & Breakfast with his husband. Learn more at PhantomHistory.com.