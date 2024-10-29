PHOTOS: Halloween on Central 2024

Halloween on Central 2024. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The fourth annual Halloween on Central was held Oct. 27 from 12-5 p.m., featuring LGBTQ+-inclusive activities, entertainment and vendors along 22 car-free blocks of Central Ave.

Organizers included the Grand Central District, EDGE District and the City of St. Petersburg with a wide range of supporters. St Pete Pride once again presented FrankenPride, which featured entertainment, contests and vendors like TransNetwork.

“TransNetwork had a great day at FrankenPride yesterday!” they shared Oct. 28. “So good to see so many beautiful people.”

“We had SO MUCH FUN hanging with you all at FrankenPride during this weekend’s Halloween on Central event!” St Pete Pride added Oct. 29. “Thank you to everyone that came out and supported the local community.”

Cocktail also presented its annual Cock-o-Ween, featuring local talent and “Dragula” entertainers Koko Caine and Jarvis Hammer. Music sensation Kristine W. headlined the outing.

Watermark was on hand to help celebrate. View our photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.