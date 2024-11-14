Growing Old and Staying Bold: 70-year-old Doreen Ratigan wins The New 65+ Selfie Contest

65+ Selfie contest winner Doreen Ratigan. (Photo by Camila Escobar)

In a world where ageist culture is prevalent, people can feel scared to grow old.

It’s a common misconception that once you hit a certain age, your life just stops, and you’re supposed to stay home and lie in bed all day.

The New 65+ project at Growing Bolder brings a new perspective on growing old, making the older generation feel like aging isn’t about “loss and limitation” but instead about “opportunity and possibility.”

CEO and founder of Growing Bolder and the creator of The New 65+ project, Marc Middleton understands that ageist culture can make people resent growing older, but he hopes his company inspires people to celebrate age, not frown upon it.

“What we have learned from the people we’ve done stories on over the years is that no matter what your age is, no matter what your condition is, no matter what your challenges are, we all have the ability to extract joy out of our life,” says Middleton.

Orlando resident Doreen Ratigan, 70, embraces life with an adventurous spirit and a genuine appreciation for the world around her.

Ratigan is a part of the Orlando Gay Chorus, which she began doing with her daughter as a bonding experience.

She knows that to live life to its fullest you need to live your boldest life.

“I trust that the universe will give me the next thing I need to do. I continue to do things intentionally, like what I feel in my heart that I need to do next,” Ratigan says. “So, I saw that advertisement for OGC, and something sparked inside of me, so I followed through with it and it’s led me to all of this.”

Her commitment to capturing and sharing meaningful moments has won her the top prize in The New 65+ Selfie Photography Contest, presented by Humana and Growing Bolder.

Her winning selfie not only earned her recognition on Growing Bolder’s social media channels and digital magazine cover, but will also be displayed at the iconic Grand Ole Opry’s 99th birthday celebration in Nashville.

For Ratigan, this win represents far more than a personal achievement; it’s about challenging perceptions and inspiring others.

“I do work to keep a positive attitude and by celebrating my life and helping them and encouraging other people to celebrate their lives, it helps me remain more positive and to appreciate what I do have, recognizing this gift that I have,” says Ratigan.

Her photo, which depicts her humorous personality and lively spirit, has become a powerful reminder of the joy and confidence that age can bring.

Doreen Ratigan’s winning selfie. (Photo courtesy of Ratigan)

Ratigan is a lover of life and is deeply engaged in activities that keep her physically and socially active.

From cycling and swimming to hiking and community volunteering, her calendar is packed with pursuits that most people might not expect of a 70-year-old.

“I thought, I need to take care of this temple. I have to take care of it. I began yoga, I started thinking about my mental health and my physical health,” she says. “So what do I do? I’m going to run. I’m a swimmer now. I ride bikes, I do things that I can do and that are fun.”

Her winning entry comes at a time when redefining age-related stereotypes is more important than ever.

Ratigan believes that contests like this one give older adults the opportunity to highlight their individuality and passions in an accessible way.

“You have something to give if you are still here on Earth, and that’s an opportunity to share your wisdom, your beauty, your energetic history or all these wonderful memories that you have through your life, and it is worth telling the story. I’m all about storytelling, I think my selfies and all of my photographs and everything are about story,” says Ratigan.

Her message resonates with people of all ages, especially those who might feel hesitant to share their stories or try new things.

“I’ve learned to be fierce. If I’m afraid of something, I bring it up. That’s where I am. That’s my fierceness. It happened when I was a mother, but I recognize the importance of that, and to not hesitate, to be your authentic self and celebrate it,” says Ratigan.

Her participation in the contest, she explains, is part of her broader commitment to staying connected with her community and inspiring others to live with purpose and excitement.

Ratigan’s selfie, capturing more than just a moment, represents a movement — one that calls for older generations to embrace the richness of life and encourages everyone to celebrate the adventure of aging.

“I’m just a girl from the Midwest who lives in Orlando, Florida, not aspiring to anything other than being the best me that I can be. That’s my purpose, to be the best me I can be,” says Ratigan.

Ratigan will be performing as a part of the Orlando Gay Chorus’ upcoming holiday show, “Merry Everything: The Gayest Time of the Year!” For more information on OGC and its upcoming events, visit OrlandoGayChorus.org.

To learn more about Growing Bolder, visit GrowingBolder.com.