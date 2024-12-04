Beloved trans adult content creator passes away unexpectedly

(Screen capture via Apollo Moon YouTube)

Apollo Moon, known as Forest Harader to his family, passed away Dec. 2 in Los Angeles after being hospitalized in the ICU and on life support as of late November. His death comes as a shock to many of his fans who avidly supported his creative work as a porn creator and model. He was notably famous for being a BIPOC porn creator in a historically white dominated space.

The latest update from his family, according to a news site, is that his health declined after a recent injury, resulting in him being declared brain dead. They are asking the queer, trans and BIPOC communities to support them in ensuring he is properly grieved. His family posted on Meal Train asking for donations and so far, the community has shown their support, raising $12,750 of the $15,000 goal.

The post also says that his parents will be taking an extended leave from work, along with this sister, during this difficult time.

He was beloved and considered a leader in the transmasc community.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update details as they become available.

