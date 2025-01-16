Wedding Bells ring for Caitlin Sause and Kalika Perry

The Good Page features positive LGBTQ+ news in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, uplifting and inspiring stories highlighting local stories in our community. In this issue, we celebrate the recent wedding of Caitlin Sause and Kalika Perry.

When Caitlin and Kalika walked into the Osceola County Courthouse on a warm November day, they carried more than just a marriage license. They carried the weight of history, the celebration of love and the urgency sparked by shifting political tides. Their journey to that courthouse wasn’t about tradition — it was about joy, commitment and seizing a moment to affirm their love in the face of uncertainty.

“We always knew we wanted to get married,” Caitlin shares, her voice warm with the memory. “But after the election results, there was a sense of urgency. We didn’t want to wait for the possibility of losing our rights. We booked the soonest day we could.”

On Nov. 26, Caitlin and Kalika, surrounded by family and the warmth of their love, celebrated the beginning of their life together. For Caitlin, a creative designer with Watermark, and Kalika, every detail of that day was infused with thoughtfulness and meaning. The wedding was small and intimate — held in a place Caitlin loved, near the lakefront in her hometown in Osceola County —but it brimmed with moments that reflected their shared story.

One such moment was Caitlin’s dress, a labor of love stitched by her mother, a seamstress.

“I had always dreamed my mom would make my wedding dress,” Caitlin says. “She made that dream come true.”

The white dress, with intricate blue paneling, paired beautifully with the veil Caitlin created for Kalika, adorned with a gradient of blue and white butterflies.

The butterflies, Caitlin explains, held deep significance. “They symbolize Kalika’s grandmother, who loved blue butterflies. After she passed, they became a way to honor her. It was important to have that part of her with us.”

Their ceremony, though brief, was filled with joyful moments. Caitlin laughed as she recounted tripping in the courthouse — thankfully without damaging her tights — and the hilarity of her mother-in-law jumping into their post-vows photos with unbridled excitement.

“It’s funny to look back at those pictures,” Caitlin says. “Her joy shines through so clearly.”

While their wedding was a reflection of practicality and urgency, it was also a celebration of queer joy and resilience.

“There’s something uniquely special about queer weddings,” Caitlin says. “We experience joy in a way that’s hard to explain — because it’s not just about us. It’s about the entire community. It’s about the hard-fought battles and the ability to celebrate love openly.”

The strength of Caitlin and Kalika’s relationship is rooted in the friendship they built before their romance began.

“We started dating in 2018, but we were friends first. That foundation made everything feel natural,” Caitlin shares. “We’re so similar in so many ways, but discovering our differences now feels like finding little Easter eggs. Every day with her is exciting.”

For Caitlin, joy is an integral part of their relationship. “We nurture it by creating spaces where we can be our full selves,” she says. “Whether it’s finding queer-friendly work environments or building a circle of supportive friends and family, we prioritize spaces where our love can thrive.”

If Caitlin could relive one moment from her wedding day, it would be a tie between two: the quiet intimacy of signing their marriage papers and the magic of placing a ring on Kalika’s finger. “Those moments felt so personal, just me and her. They were the essence of everything we were celebrating.”

As our conversation wrapped, Caitlin reflected on the significance of their journey, sharing, “There’s a lot of joy, like we really celebrate that we have this right, that we’re able to celebrate, you know, gay pride, gay joy. And it just feels like a win, not just for us, but for the community to be able to still have it for now.”

Caitlin and Kalika’s wedding may have been unconventional, but it was undeniably perfect — a testament to their love and the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community.

Photos by Dylan Todd.

