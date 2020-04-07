Central Florida performer Billy Mick releases new social-distanced music video

By : Jeremy Williams
April 7, 2020
Comments: 0

Central Florida singer-songwriter Billy Mick released his latest music video on YouTube April 4 and got some local fans involved while adhering to Florida’s Stay-At-Home order.

Mick’s video for his song “Imitation of Life” features locals performing the song individually in and around their homes. The performances were then all pieced together to make a collaborative music video.

“In a time when we find ourselves separated from each other, we wanted to bring our family and our friends together to help create the video for ‘Imitation of Life,'” Mick wrote on his YouTube post for the video. “Everyone received the song and we asked to simply lip sync or dance around but most importantly BE THEMSELVES!!!”

You can watch the video below.

Jeremy Williams

