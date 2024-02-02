Queen Latifah among performers coming to Universal Studio’s 2024 Mardi Gras concerts

Queen Latifah. (Photo from Universal’s website)

ORLANDO | Universal Orlando Resort’s annual celebration, Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, starts Feb. 3 and runs daily until April 7.

Universal has announced its Universal Studios live concert line up, which includes lesbian icon Queen Latifah, Luis Fonsi, The All-American Rejects and more.

The popular event has added an expansive menu of more than 60 sweet, savory and spicy dishes inspired by favorites from New Orleans and Carnaval flavors from around the globe.

The dazzling Mardi Gras parade is where guests can catch beaded necklaces by the handful. This year there will be six new floats inspired by elements like Earth, wind, water, fire, the sun and moon that will join the New Orleans-inspired parade.

Guest can take their Mardi Gras experience to the next level with the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. This includes a 3-course meal at one of four participating restaurants, with the opportunity to be a part of the parade by tossing beads down the streets of Universal Studios Florida.

At Universal CityWalk, guests can attend a Mardi Gras After Party at Pat O’Brien’s on select nights and enjoy special entertainment at the Red Coconut Club, which will transform into the Cursed Coconut Club for the season.

Latifah will be performing on March 10 and all concerts will take place after the parades are done. Concerts are free with paid admission to the park. The full concert line up is below. For more information, visit UniversalOrlando.com.