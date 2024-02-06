PHOTOS: MegaCon Orlando attended by more than 100K fans

(Photo by Bubba Trahan)

ORLANDO | The Orange County Convention Center was transformed into a fandom paradise Feb. 1-4, as more than 140,000 fans attended MegaCon Orlando. Some estimates have even placed attendance near 190,000 visitors.

The convention floor buzzed with energy as attendees eagerly explored rows of booths adorned with limited-edition collectibles. Cosplayers seized the opportunity to capture memorable moments with their favorite actors. Our images showcase the diverse and vibrant world of cosplay that took center stage at this extraordinary event.

Watermark was on the scene to capture the incredible craftsmanship.

View our photos below.

Photos by Bubba Trahan and Federico Soto.