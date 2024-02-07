PHOTOS: Thousands turn out to Lake Eola Park for Orlando Magic 5K

(Photo by Connor Barry)

ORLANDO | Track Shack, in partnership with the Orlando Magic, held its annual Orlando Magic 5K, 1 Mile and Kids’ Run Feb. 4 in downtown Orlando. The race, which was attended by more than 2,000 people, started and ended at the Walt Disney Amphitheater Lake Eola Park.

The event was put on in celebration of the 35th anniversary season of the Orlando Magic and benefited the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation.

This race came just one day after Orlando hosted the Olympic marathon trials downtown in the very same place, and runners in each event ran on parts of the Olympic marathon course and crossed the same finish line.

There were activities and refreshments throughout the races at a festival in the park for the runners as well as the families and spectators there in support.

Throughout each run, cheers and smiles could be found all around the park as families and friends crowded the area to support their runners.

Swish, the Osceola Magic mascot, made an appearance and supported runners while walking around and greeting the many children in attendance.

After the 5K and 1-mile races, the kids got their turn for the three different kids’ races for ages ranging from 4 and under, 5-6 and 6+.

Since its inaugural event, the Orlando Magic 5K, 1 Mile & Kids’ Run has raised more than $15,000 for the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. The focus of the foundation is to “help children in Central Florida realize their full potential, especially those most at risk, by supporting programs and partnerships that empower families and change lives.”

For more information on the foundation, visit OMYF.org, and check out Watermark’s photos from the event below.

Photos by Connor Barry.