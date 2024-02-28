Tony and Emmy Award-winner Mandy Patinkin to perform at Dr. Phillips Center

(Photo from Dr. Phillips Center’s website)

Mandy Patinkin is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center March 7 at 8 p.m. for his touring show, “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive.”

The Emmy-winning TV star and Tony-winning Broadway performer has had a wildly successful and long-lasting career in theater, film, television, concert and even as a recording artist.

Now, the “Being Alive” show will see Patinkin performing a collection of his favorite Broadway and classic American songs, with Adam Ben-David backing him up on piano.

“My joy, more than anything else I get to do, is the live concert venue,” said Patinkin in an interview with Palm Beach Daily News. “The audience makes it everything that it is. Without them sitting there in the seats, it’s all for nothing.”

Patinkin adds that performing for a huge live audience is unlike any other genre he’s worked in, but he still loves them all for their differences.

Widely known for a variety of performances, from Iñigo Montoya in “The Princess Bride” to Che in the Broadway musical “Evita,” Patinkin has received critical acclaim for many of his performances.

In 1980 he won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, for his part as Che in “Evita,” in 1990 he won an Outer Critics Circle award and in 1995 he won an Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, for his role in “Chicago Hope.”

Along with his love of acting and singing, Patinkin is known to be a strong political and social activist.

“The world is in trouble. It’s hurting. It’s burning, literally and figuratively. So many people are suffering and need a new beginning. The refugee crisis is only growing through conflict and climate change,” Patinkin said in the interview.

For years he has been a strong outspoken advocate for Jewish people, identifying as Jewish with “a dash of Buddhist beliefs.” He also often speaks out in support of refugees and against international conflicts, even recently posting to his TikTok account calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In 2020 he gained a large TikTok following due to his son, Gideon, recording and posting videos of Patinkin and his wife’s daily lives. Shortly after, Patinkin used his following to spread viral videos in support of Joe Biden during his campaign for the 2020 presidential election. He also featured in an ad with the Jewish Democratic Council of America to encourage Jews to vote for Biden.

As for his upcoming live show at the Dr. Philips Center, audiences will have to buy a ticket to find out what exactly Patinkin has in store for us this time.

In his interview with Palm Beach Daily News, Patinkin said that he prefers to keep the details of each show a secret so people never know what to expect.

“Like all my other shows, I’m never going to tell anybody what I’m going to do,” Patinkin said.

“Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive,” will be March 7 at 8 p.m. at the Dr. Philips Center’s Walt Disney Theater, located at 445 South Magnolia Ave. Tickets can be purchased on the Dr. Phillips Center website.