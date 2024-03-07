2024 WAVE Award Spotlight: Silver Foxx

Tampa Bay’s Favorite Local Performer: Drag King; Favorite Local Breakout Performer

Performing is Dr. Beverly Lynn Boyarsky’s passion, something that’s been evident through her alter ego Silver Foxx since 1989. That’s when he first took a New York stage by storm.

The entertainer is also a celebrated rock ‘n roll singer who impressed audiences there for over four decades before relocating to Tampa Bay in 2021. That’s when Foxx found new life in the region, winning a drag competition at a local lesbian bar.

“When I came to Florida I tried to find a band but was discriminated against because of my age,” says Foxx, now in his mid-60s. “I was doing some karaoke stuff and a friend of mine told me about the competition. I thought, ‘well, why not?’ and entered it and won. It brought the bug back.”

It came back in a big way. Foxx not only secured first place for Tampa Bay’s favorite local drag king this year, he was also voted the region’s favorite local breakout performer.

“I was in complete shock, but I’m humbled to know that all my hard work and love for my craft is recognized and appreciated by the community, my peers and my drag family,” he says. “It proves that no matter what your age, if you put your mind to something you can get it. Nothing is impossible.”

It’s a message Foxx also champions while representing Come OUT St. Pete, which placed third for Tampa Bay’s favorite annual local LGBTQ+ event. He was crowned Mr. COSP last September.

“I entered because people said they needed someone like me to represent,” he says. “I won every category and took the title which is still unbelievable to me. I take it very seriously and I’m here to represent Beverly, Silver Foxx and St. Pete — it means the world to me and I’m absolutely enjoying this year.”