Watermark Giveaway: Kathy Griffin at The Plaza Live Orlando

Two-time Emmy and Grammy award-winning comedian Kathy Griffin is a towering figure on television, on tour and in publishing. She breaks through the entertainment clutter with her universally recognized brand of pull-no-punches comedy.

Her latest tour, “My Life on the PTSD-List” is coming to The Plaza Live in Orlando on May 17 at 8 p.m. and we have a pair of tickets for one lucky winner to see her Orlando show.

To enter, all you need to do is fill out the entry below. We will draw a winner at noon on May 8.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and ensure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One entry per email. Multiple entries will be deleted. Please be sure it’s an email you check frequently as that is the only way we have to contact you. Tickets will be made available through the free AXS app.

Create your own user feedback survey