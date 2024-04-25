Digital Publications Watermark Issue 31.09: Queering Fringe, Healing Through Humor By Caitlin Sause April 25, 2024 Queering Fringe: Orlando Fringe is chockfull of LGBTQ+ shows at 33rd festival. Healing Through Humor: Kathy Griffin’s ‘Life on the PTSD-List’ comes to Florida. PULSE UPDATES | Page 08City of Orlando announces developments with Memorial.HISTORIC BID | Page 10Ashley Brundage announces run for state House, a run that could make history.QUEERING FRINGE | Page 23Orlando Fringe is chockfull of LGBTQ+ shows at 33rd festival.HEALING THOUGH HUMOR | Page 37Kathy Griffin’s ‘Life on the PTSD-List’ comes to Florida.ARTS AND ADVOCACY | Page 41Be Fabulous Music & Arts Pride Fest celebrates 14 years.FOR THE LOVE OF MUSIC | Page 43CFCArts celebrate sports with “Call of the Champions.”See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!Find our Issue on Newsstands Now! Tags: Ashley Brundage, Central Florida, clearwater, daytona beach, Finge Festival, florida, Fringe, gay, Kathy Griffin, lesbian, lgbt, Orlando, Orlando Fringe, Pulse, sarasota, st pete, St Petersburg, tampa, Tampa Bay