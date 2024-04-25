Digital Publications

Watermark Issue 31.09: Queering Fringe, Healing Through Humor

By Caitlin Sause

Queering Fringe: Orlando Fringe is chockfull of LGBTQ+ shows at 33rd festival. Healing Through Humor: Kathy Griffin’s ‘Life on the PTSD-List’ comes to Florida.


PULSE UPDATES | Page 08
City of Orlando announces developments with Memorial.

HISTORIC BID | Page 10
Ashley Brundage announces run for state House, a run that could make history.

QUEERING FRINGE | Page 23
Orlando Fringe is chockfull of LGBTQ+ shows at 33rd festival.

HEALING THOUGH HUMOR | Page 37
Kathy Griffin’s ‘Life on the PTSD-List’ comes to Florida.

ARTS AND ADVOCACY | Page 41
Be Fabulous Music & Arts Pride Fest celebrates 14 years.

FOR THE LOVE OF MUSIC | Page 43
CFCArts celebrate sports with “Call of the Champions.”



