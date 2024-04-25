Watermark Issue 31.09: Queering Fringe, Healing Through Humor

Queering Fringe: Orlando Fringe is chockfull of LGBTQ+ shows at 33rd festival. Healing Through Humor: Kathy Griffin’s ‘Life on the PTSD-List’ comes to Florida.



PULSE UPDATES | Page 08

City of Orlando announces developments with Memorial.



HISTORIC BID | Page 10

Ashley Brundage announces run for state House, a run that could make history.



QUEERING FRINGE | Page 23

Orlando Fringe is chockfull of LGBTQ+ shows at 33rd festival.



HEALING THOUGH HUMOR | Page 37

Kathy Griffin’s ‘Life on the PTSD-List’ comes to Florida.



ARTS AND ADVOCACY | Page 41

Be Fabulous Music & Arts Pride Fest celebrates 14 years.



FOR THE LOVE OF MUSIC | Page 43

CFCArts celebrate sports with “Call of the Champions.”



