Securing Your Legacy: Essential estate planning tips for LGBTQ+ families. Police still looking for suspect in murder of Orlando trans woman. Tampa Bay Black Lesbians social group becomes nonprofit.

JUSTICE FOR MONIQUE | Page 09

NEXT STEPS | Page 12

STATE NEWS | Page 14

Stanley Campbell optimistic about Florida Democratic senate primary.



YEAR IN REVIEW | Page 19

Watermark looks back at 2022 as we celebrate our 30th year.



SECURING YOUR LEGACY | Page 27

FEUD AND FICTION | Page 31

“Gypsy”-inspired “Fable” leads freeFall Theatre’s 15th season.



