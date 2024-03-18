‘The Voice’s’ DeeJay Young to perform new cabaret at The Winter Park Playhouse

(Photo courtesy of Winter Park Playhouse)

ORLANDO | Deejay Young, who appeared on the most recent season of NBC’s hit musical competition show “The Voice,” will perform his latest solo cabaret, “Somewhere In The Crowd,” at the Winter Park Playhouse March 20-21 as a part of the theatre’s Spotlight Cabaret Series.

“Somewhere In The Crowd” will give audiences an insider look at Young’s journey as he tells his story through many genres of music that shaped his career including Broadway hits, R&B classics, standards and original works, according to a press release.

Lisa Melillo, The Winter Park Playhouse’s Director of Marketing and Public Relations, has worked with the playhouse for 15 years. She says she loves and appreciates when local artists make it big and still return to support their theater and community.

“He’s one of these people that has really made it on the national stage and still loves to come back and support those that are trying to get their art out,” Melillo says. “He’s showing that he is willing to come back and support the playhouse, its mission and a lot of what we stand for.”

Born and raised in Tampa, Young began his career at five years old as a supporting actor on the National Tour of the hit gospel theatrical stage play, “Daddy Please Don’t Leave.”

Young is both a musical theatre performer and a recording artist. Most recently, he performed in the National Tour of the award-winning Broadway musical “Hamilton,” playing many parts, most notably Aaron Burr and the title role of Alexander Hamilton, according to the press release.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. The cabaret performances will take place in the theatre lobby and seating is limited. Lobby doors and bar open at 6:30 p.m. and the cabaret begins at 7:30 p.m. Advance reservations and early arrival are strongly recommended. Tickets can be purchased by calling The Winter Park Playhouse box office at 407-645-0145 or online at WinterParkPlayhouse.org.