St. Pete staple Enigma to celebrate 10 years

(Photo courtesy Enigma)

ST. PETERSBURG | Enigma will hold its 10-year anniversary bash May 4, celebrating a decade of serving LGBTQ+ Tampa Bay with an evening of drinks, dancing and drag.

Owner Ed Gonzalez opened the bar in May 2014 after running Georgie’s Alibi, the St. Petersburg staple that closed in 2015. He says he’s excited to reach Enigma’s new milestone.

“Reaching our 10th anniversary seems surreal,” Gonzalez says. “After running Georgie’s Alibi for 13 years, creating Enigma from scratch was a completely different, nerve-wracking experience.”

Enigma has served as a safe space for Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community through tragedy and triumph, surviving the pandemic and more. Gonzalez currently employs 25 and has an extensive roster of entertainers who work to provide “an exciting venue that feels like home.”

Among them are Entertainment Director Daphne Ferraro, affectionately billed as “the tallest drag queen in captivity.” She’ll lead the 10-year anniversary bash with two shows at 10 p.m. and midnight, joined by entertainers April Fresh, Lady Janet and Autumn Vee.

“To see us reach this milestone with all the CRAZINESS that’s taken place over this stretch is simply mind boggling!” Gonzalez says. “Now I’m just excited to see what lies ahead.”

“THANK YOU FOR AN AMAZING 10 YEARS, ST. PETE!!!” Enigma also added via social media. Read more below:

To learn more about Enigma, visit EnigmaStPete.com.