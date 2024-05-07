Quench Lounge announces impending closure

(Photo courtesy Quench Lounge)

LARGO, Fla. | Quench Lounge announced May 7 that it will permanently close May 18 after serving Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community for over a decade.

Billed as “the sexiest, ‘all-welcoming’ Gay/LGBTQ bar (straight friendly) in Pinellas County” located “at the center of everything,” the safe space celebrated 11 years in January. It opened after the closure of Christopher Street Bar in the same shopping plaza, another longtime LGBTQ+ staple.

Throughout its tenure Quench won a number of WAVE Awards and hosted recurring evenings featuring Drag Queen Bingo, Trivia and Karaoke. They also featured regular drag shows and partnered with LGBTQ+ organizations throughout Tampa Bay for special events.

“Quench Lounge will cease operations (close) on Saturday, May 18, 2024,” they shared via social media. “We would like to thank all of our Team Members for their dedicated work. Plus, all the DJ’s, Drag Queens, dancers, and entertainers that have entertained and performed for Quench over the Years.

“Last and most important, a big thank you and appreciation to all of our customers over the past eleven (11) years,” they continued. “Stay tuned to this site for events over the next two (2) weeks. Also, for the dates of our going out of business sale.”

Watermark has reached out to Quench Lounge for additional comment and will update this story should it be received. Learn more at QuenchLounge.com while the website is available.