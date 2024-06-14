St Pete Pride celebrates Juneteenth with LGBTQ+ arts and musical festival

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride, in partnership with Metro Inclusive Health, is proud to present the fourth annual Shades of Pride June 14-15 at the Factory St. Pete.

The Factory St. Pete and The Fairgrounds St. Pete have been existing partners in St Pete Pride’s mission to be a more inclusive and diverse organization and their continued partnership has helped Shades of Pride become a two-day celebration this year. Doors to the festival will open at 5 p.m. on June 14 and 1 p.m. on June 15.

This celebration of the Black and Brown LGBTQ+ experience is powered by several community organizations. They include Evolve Tampa Bay, Justice Over Everything, The King Jives Show, Yummy’s World, Slam Anderson, Lips Florida, Invincible Summer Enterprises and the Central Florida Ballroom Collective.

The Shades of Pride Committee is co-chaired by St Pete Pride Board Members Clifford Hobbs and Darius Lightsey in collaboration with committee members Cadin Small, De’Mario Jives, Slam Anderson, Antonio Miles, Hillary VanDyke, Ashunte Coleman and Yummy Reed. This event is all about the free expression of the Black and Brown LGBTQ+ experience — and in 2024, we have added the music and arts festival component that will amplify that message through activities over the two-day span.

Ballroom culture is one of the staples of the Black and Brown LGBTQ+ experience, promoting family and unity for a population in which many have felt excluded from the wider world by their families and society. That’s why the first day will feature Prequel to Ballroom with legendary Ballroom personality Lieomy Miyake Mugler, who serves as judge.

The event is scheduled from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will highlight the history of ballroom/showcase. A team production category will also be headed by captains who will compete for a $1,000 grand prize.

The Shade vs. Pride Poetry Slam will follow from 7-10 p.m., produced by Slam Anderson and hosted by the nationally recognized poet NovaCane. The gathering will feature 20 slammer spots vying for a $3,000 grand prize.

The Pride, Power and Passion Party closes the evening from 11 p.m.-3 a.m. Powered by Evolve Tampa Bay and hosted by celebrity social media influencer TaeDa Tea, the party has an Afrofuturism theme and will feature a live performance by national recording artist SevnDeep. DJ Donnie Luv will be on the 1’s and 2’s in this safe space of free expression for all attendees.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for day two. Saturday’s events will include the Vogue 101 class from 1-2 p.m. with Miyake-Mugler and the Soul Glow artist kickback and mixer, scheduled from 2-4 p.m. It will feature five LGBTQ+ artists from the Tampa Bay region — so come see or purchase amazing artwork and meet the incredible artists behind the art: Tracey Jones, Selena Ferrer, Pain Killer Cam, Jau and Kleon.

The Shades of Pride concert will be held after that, scheduled 4-7 p.m. It will welcome local and regional musical acts DJ Dar Luz, Taniyah Iman, Immani Valentino, Ceazia Giovanni Creshe, Faithe, Autumn Vee, Antonio Ultra, Jaquarius, Niomi Onassis Knight, Hym and the nationally celebrated Jazelle Barbie Royale.

Day two will also feature three panel discussions, beginning with “Intersectional Politics and Advocacy.” Justice Over Everything will host and welcome Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, 2024 Grand Marshal and Florida state Rep. Michelle Rayner and St. Petersburg LGTBQ+ Liaison Eric Vaughn, moderated by St Pete Pride President Dr. Byron Green-Calisch. Opening and closing remarks will be delivered by Equality Florida Executive Director Nadine Smith.

The second panel is scheduled 5-7 p.m. and will focus on LGBTQ+ “Influential Influencers,” moderated by King De’Mario Jives. Panelists include Donat Ricketts, Diamond Cassadine, TaeDa Tea, Leiomy Miyake-Mugler and Darius Lightsey.

The “Black & Brown Trans Panel Experience” from 7-9 p.m. is the third discussion, produced by LIPS Florida Executive Director Ashunte Coleman and moderated by international pageantry queen and Ballroom sensation Jazelle Barbie Royale. It will highlight the lived experiences of six Black and Brown trans women who serve as executive directors of their own nonprofits, each of which uplift their community.

The second night will culminate with The Honors Ball, featuring Yummy Xclusive-Lanvin and hosted by TABU. This will serve as a tribute to the diverse facets of Black culture and will elevate the exhilarating culture of Ballroom.

The Honors Ball aims to recognize and celebrate the community that is Ballroom and will award over $8,000 in prize money to winners of categories like Sex Siren v Body v Perfect 10’s (Face, Body & Realness) and Runway. DJ Nightwing will be on the 1’s and 2’s for the Ball.

National acts for Shades include SevnDeep, Jazelle Barbie Royale, Tae Da Tea, Leiomy Miyake-Mugler, Diamond Carrington, Donat Ricketts and many other special guests. Food trucks will be available at the venue both days and while the event is free, limited special VIP seating and tables are available for purchase at StPetePride.org.

