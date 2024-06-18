Queers for Climate Justice explore intersectionality between climate change and Florida’s LGBTQ+ community in new documentary

The recent release of “Can’t Stop Change: Queer Climate Stories from the Florida Frontlines” shines light on LGBTQ+ resilience in the face of destructive ecological and legislative change.

Created by Queers for Climate Justice (@queers4climatejustice), the documentary aims to display the intersectionality between the changing climate and the escalating state violence. Its overall goal is to uplift LGBTQ+ resistance, joy and dreams for a liberated Florida.

The documentary was co-directed by a group of five filmmakers: Vanessa Raditz, Yarrow Koning, Shoog McDaninel, Natalia Vallarán-Quiñones and Jess Martínez. All individuals involved in the collaboration and filming of “Can’t Stop Change” identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Premiering at the Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival this past March, the documentary presents its audience with the history of change that Florida has undergone. Traveling through the state interviewing 14 different LGBTQ+ organizers, artists, and educators the documentary outlines the state’s “intersectional climate justice narrative.”

The story is described by The Queer Ecojustice Project as “a web of entanglements between the legislative violence to our bodies and lands, and uplifts the dreams, strategies, and joy of queer, trans, and two-spirit organizers.”

The documentary challenges its audiences to question the ways we as a community have been taught to think about the climate and to think about what they could truly live without.

With a 98-minute runtime, the film is broken into eight smaller sections. The first section travels with the production team throughout Florida, interviewing individuals on how ecologies, histories and the current political situation impacts their lives.

Throughout his time in office, Gov. Ron DeSantis has restricted the ability to change though environmental regulations and legislation like the “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” bill passed in 2022. This created severe backlash from LGBTQ+ locals and allies.

The different Florida regions address the factors that affect each group. In South Florida the impact on diasporic and immigrant communities, in Central Florida the failure to assist marginalized communities after hurricanes and in North Florida the choice trans individuals have to make because of anti-trans legislation. With all sections of the documentary being underscored by the dreams, joy and brilliance of the LBGTQ+ community.

The documentary concludes by showing the audience examples of LGBTQ+ resilience efforts and encouraging them to continue “shaping change.”

“Can’t Stop Change” is fiscally sponsored by the Southern Documentary Fund. Queers for Climate Justice is opening to partnering with different organizations to host public screenings.

Individuals or organizations located in Florida are able to acquire screening rights free of charge, groups outside of the state will have to pay a fee.

Watch the trailer below.