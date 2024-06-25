One Magical Weekend to move 2025 events to make space for WorldPride weekend

(Photo by Jeremy Williams)

ORLANDO | One Magical Weekend is moving its 2025 events, along with its Bear Jamboree events in partnership with Orlando Bear Pride, from the traditional first weekend in June to the weekend before to avoid being held on the same weekend as WorldPride 2025.

One Magical Weekend and Bear Jamboree will now take place from May 29-June 2, 2025.

“Our goal is to support WorldPride’s efforts to facilitate and inspire the LGBTQIA+ community in every aspect as we celebrate Pride Month,” said Tom Christ, co-founder of One Magical Weekend, said in a press release. “We have always kicked off Pride Month in Orlando by hosting our event the first weekend in June, but with WorldPride slated for that weekend we are moving our event date. With aligned missions, we would like to give people the opportunity to experience both events rather than making what may be a difficult decision to choose one.”

Orlando’s annual event began in June 1991 with the first Saturday of the month at Disney’s Magic Kingdom as a way to bring visibility to the LGBTQ+ community. The first Saturday of nest year will be June 7, 2025.

“We welcome all to join us the weekend before to celebrate here in Orlando, especially those international travelers who may want to experience Walt Disney World® Resort for the first time,” said Christ. “We invite our visitors to experience the magic that is Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, Epcot and, of course, our own Iconic event Riptide at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Waterpark!”

InterPride, the organization that puts on the WorldPride events, announced in 2022 that it would be bringing its international celebration to Washington, D.C., in 2025 with a series of events running from May 23-June 8. D.C. was chosen as next year marks the 50th anniversary of Pride celebrations in the nation’s capitol.

While WorldPride events will take place over a 16-day period, the major events will take place in the final five days of the celebration, including the Human Rights Conference, running June 4-6; a music festival, running June 6-7; the parade, being held on June 7; and the Pride festival and concert, taking place June 7-8.

Other events happening as part of WorldPride include DC Black Pride on May 23-26, the international choral festival happening May 23-June 8, a sports festival May 31-June 4, WorldPride’s opening ceremony on May 30 and its closing ceremony on June 8.

“The Capital Pride Alliance is excited to partner with One Magical Weekend in 2025, as we bring WorldPride to Washington, DC,” said Ryan Bos, a representative for The Capital Pride Alliance, in a statement. “With the new dates, you can have fun partying in the Florida sun then travel up to our Nation’s Capital to keep the party going for what will be a powerful, inspiring, and momentous WorldPride.”

Watermark has reached out to GayDayS and Girls in Wonderland, two groups that also hold events during the first weekend of June in Orlando, to see if they will be moving events as well. We will update this story as information is received.