Florida OutCoast Convention returning in August

OutCoast CEO Rachel Covello at FLOCC 2023. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. | The second annual Florida OutCoast Convention will be held Aug. 12-14 at the Loews Coral Gables, once again focusing on the state’s LGBTQ+ tourism industry.

“We invite destination leaders, agencies and tourism professionals both within and outside of Florida to join us in conversations on how to effectively and authentically reach, support and better understand the LGBTQ+ traveler, meeting host and group sales client,” FLOCC’s website reads. “FLOCC together to learn, network and strategize.”

FLOCC is hosted by OutCoast LLC, which supports LGBTQ+-inclusive businesses, destinations and experiences through blogging, networking and other initiatives. Last year’s inaugural convention, the first of its kind, made history when it welcomed nearly 150 industry experts to Tampa.

“It was an honor to unite so many tourism industry experts and LGBTQ+ leaders in one space for learning and networking,” OutCoast CEO Rachel Covello told Watermark afterwards. “The connections and collaborations made in only three days are a testament to what can be accomplished when efforts are made to focus on inclusive tourism.”

View Watermark’s photos here and a wrap-up video below:

This year’s convention will once again feature educational sessions, networking events, an interactive marketplace and an awards gala. Subject matter experts will address digital marketing trends, highlight how to integrate LGBTQ+ history into travel, provide transgender sensitivity training, help attendees create an inclusive, long-term impact in their fields and much more.

Registration is $899 per person. It includes access to an opening cocktail reception/event, the full convention, this year’s awards gala/cocktail reception and meals throughout the conference. Attendees are encouraged to utilize early bird discounts by June 30 to save 20% using the code “FLOCCJUN.” Read more below:

“This convention is an opportunity to gain critical insights into the needs of LGBTQ+ travelers, understand the latest trends and legislation, and connect with key leaders and influencers in the industry,” OutCoast shared in a press release June 26. “This unique opportunity allows professionals to advance their knowledge, build valuable connections and support the growth of LGBTQ+ tourism.”

FLOCC 2024 will be held at Loews Coral Gables, located at 2950 Coconut Grove Dr. in Coral Gables. For more information and to register, email FLOCC@OutCoast.com and visit FLOCC.LGBT.