‘Interview with the Vampire’ series renewed for third season

(Photo by Michele K. Short/Sony Pictures Television/AMC)

AMC’s hit series “Interview with the Vampire,” based on the popular Anne Rice book of the same name, has been renewed for a third season.

The show follows Louis, played by Jacob Anderson, a vampire from New Orleans who shares with journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) his life story and volatile relationship over decades with fellow vampire Lestat (Sam Reid).

The announcement comes days before the show’s second season finale on June 30.

According to Deadline, season three will follow Lestat as he starts a band and goes on tour.

Seasons one and two of “Interview with the Vampire” are available to stream on AMC+. No release date for season three has been announced.