PHOTOS: Central Florida Zoo celebrates Pride Month with sunset event

SANFORD, Fla. | Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ community filled the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens on June 28 to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month with the “Sunset at the Zoo” event.

Visitors were able to grab treats from a collection of food trucks and mingle at the zoo entrance before heading in to see the animals.

Making their way down the zoo’s designated paths, attendees got to see an array of animals from monkeys, snakes and birds to cheetahs, turtles, a rhinoceros and more. Many of the animals had their enclosures decorated for Pride Month with rainbow colors, streamers, LGBTQ+ flags and more.

You also had a chance to stop by and feed the giraffes. The zoo also featured a petting zoo area where visitors got interact with barnyard buddies like goats and llamas.

Scattered throughout the zoo were tables featuring various LGBTQ+ organizations offering arts and crafts and information on resources and services.

Check out the photos from the event below.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.