Watermark Giveaway: ‘The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show’ at Ruth Eckerd Hall

It’s Christmas in July!

Two-time “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Jinkx Monsoon and fan favorite All Star BenDeLaCreme have announced their next holiday tour, “The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show,” and Watermark has your chance to see it at Ruth Eckerd Hall Nov. 14.

“You better watch out, you better not cry, because ‘The Queens of Christmas’ … are coming to Clearwater, FL with a brand new edition of the internationally acclaimed ‘The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show,'” it’s officially teased. “Another holiday season brings another year of fabulous spectacle, whip-smart comedy, brand new songs and annual favorites.”

To enter Watermark’s giveaway for two tickets, all you need to do is fill out the entry below. We will draw a winner July 31 at noon.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and ensure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One entry per email. Multiple entries will be deleted. Please be sure it’s an email you check frequently as that is the only way we have to contact you.