Savoy Orlando to host 12th annual Celebrity Bartender event to benefit The Center Orlando

Attendees toast the bartender at Celebrity Bartender at Savoy in 2023. (Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | The LGBT+ Center Orlando is hosting its 12th Annual Celebrity Bartender event on Aug. 6 at Savoy Orlando.

Sponsored by Tito’s Vodka, the event will feature four celebrity bartenders for each of the six hourly shifts that start at 6 p.m. and run through midnight. The celebrity bartenders will be spread out among Savoy’s several bars with two at Savoy’s main bar, one on the Paradise patio and the final one making drinks at Ivanhoe 1915.

This year’s bartenders include Heather Wilkie, Zebra Youth’s executive director; Tatiana Quiroga, Come Out With Pride’s executive director; Gina Duncan, The Pride Chamber’s executive director; and George Wallace, The Center Orlando’s CEO on at the 6 p.m. hour.

They will be relived by The News Junkie’s Sabrina Ambra, Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria owner Pom Moongauklang, entertainer Risa Risqué and MojoMan Swimwear & Clothing owner Lane Blackwell for the 7 p.m. hour.

Starting at 8 p.m., the bars will be tended by Orlando performers Heather Abood and Steven Johnson, as well as drag entertainers Addison Taylor and Sheila From Accounting.

At 9 p.m., you’ll be getting served by musician RalphyC, The Center Orlando’s board president Danny Garcia, The Center Orlando’s COO Nikole Parker and Jason Lambert, owner of local eateries The Hammered Lamb and Jack & Honey’s.

Performer Jessica Hoehn, members of the LGBTQ+ rugby team the Orlando Otters, social media influencer Jimmy Drew and drag performer Ginger Beer will take over at 10 p.m.

The final shift, which starts at 11 p.m., will bring in entertainer Axel Andrews, Central Florida realtor Eric Rollings, comedian Gregory Metts and a special mystery celeb.

All tips raised from the celebrity bartenders, as well as sales from the night’s Jell-o shots, will all be donated to The Center Orlando. For the event, $1 from every Tito’s drink sold will also be donated. In the past, the event has raised over $30,000 for the nonprofit.

Celebrity Bartender is one of several events throughout the year that Savoy Orlando and The Center Orlando partner on. Another upcoming joint event will be The Center’s Annual Turnabout, which pits the team from The Center Orlando against bartenders and entertainers from Savoy Orlando in a drag competition with all tips raised going to benefit The Center Orlando. The Center’s Turnabout will take place at Savoy Orlando on Sept. 17.

For more information on upcoming events and on how the funds raised will benefit The Center Orlando, visit TheCenterOrlando.org.