Popular gay crossdresser murdered in Nigeria

Area Mama was a popular gay crossdresser in Nigeria. (Photo courtesy Area Mama’s Facebook page)

Police in Nigeria have confirmed the death of popular gay crossdresser in the country’s capital.

Authorities on Aug. 8 found Area Mama’s body along the Katampe-Mabushi Expressway in Abuja.

Several LGBTQ activists have labeled the 33-year-old’s death as a brutal homophobic murder; his body was found naked with bruises on his face. His appearance on “Living in Abuja with Deka George,” a YouTube podcast, earlier this year has also been linked to his death.

Area Mama during the podcast said he knew he was gay since he was 10. He also disclosed he was a male sex worker whose clients often included high profile people.

He also said his clients sometimes only discovered he was not a woman when they were about to become intimate, noting some did not mind while others walked away. Speculation has grown over one of Area Mama’s clients who could not come to terms with his sexuality after discovering he was man led to his murder.

“Area Mama didn’t harm anyone and no human deserves to be gruesomely murdered for living their truth,” said Rinu Oduala, a human rights activist. “The lifestyle of another person is not an invitation for harassment, discrimination, or murder.”

Intersex Nigeria said it was appalled by Area Mama’s death, and called upon law enforcement officials to expedite their investigations into his murder.

“It is essential that justice is served, not only for the victim and their loved ones but also to restore a sense of security and trust within our communities,” said Intersex Nigeria. “The failure to secure justice in this case would send a dangerous signal that violence and discrimination against marginalized groups is acceptable, thereby making our society unsafe for everyone.”

“Hate should have no place in our society, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done,” added Intersex Nigeria.

The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs Nigeria) said Area Mama’s murder shows the vulnerability of marginalized groups in Nigeria.

“This tragic loss is a stark reminder of the ongoing threats to the safety of vulnerable groups in Nigeria,” said TIERs Nigeria.

Sadiq Lawal, an LGBTQ rights activist, also condemned Area Mama’s murder.

“Nobody has the right to take a human life, no one has the right to physically abuse anyone or kill them because they disagree with their lifestyle or sexuality,” said Lawal.

Iyanda Ayinde, another LGBTQ and human rights activist, added Nigeria’s LGBTQ community has always been at risk, noting attacks are becoming commonplace.

“Area Mama was brutally murdered, which is terrible. It demonstrates the depth of hatred for those who choose to live differently,” said Ayinde. “The LGBTQ+ community in Nigeria is always in danger. Online, they face threats, harassment, attacks, and bullying. This has to stop.”

“The attacks are getting too common, and it isn’t good,” added Ayinde. “The culprits must be located, and the police must act. Nobody ought to die because they are who they are.”

Authorities on Aug. 4 released Bobrisky, a popular Nigerian transgender woman, from prison after serving a 6-month sentence for flaunting Naira notes, an offense many believe was linked to her gender identity.

Forms of consensual same-sex sexual relations remain illegal throughout Nigeria, and are punishable by up to 14 years in prison. The punishment can be death in states with Sharia law.

