‘Diversity in Democracy’ artists seek support after mural defaced

St. Petersburg’s defaced “Diversity in Democracy” mural. (Photo courtesy John Gascot)

ST. PETERSBURG | Artists John Gascot and James Hartzell are seeking financial assistance to restore the city’s “Diversity in Democracy” mural after it was vandalized with anti-election rhetoric.

The mural was originally commissioned by the League of Women Voters in 2020 as a part of their LGBTQ+ voter campaign. The organization enlisted Gascot to paint the piece to showcase voting is for everyone, work that was completed with Hartzell.

“St. Petersburg is very diverse and we don’t always see that represented in public art as much as we should,” Gascot told Watermark ahead of the mural’s completion. “I was excited to create this piece that has a very obvious message: come out and get involved. Get registered and go vote.”

A GoFundMe to restore the mural advises it was defaced in late May or early June. In a space designed for voters to be photographed alongside its painted figures, which include a drag queen and a party wearing a Pride shirt, “f*** your elections” and “revolt now” were spraypainted.

The majority of the damage has now been repainted white, seen below.

“Originally commissioned as a vibrant public art piece to encourage voting and celebrate our community’s diversity leading up to the 2020 election, this mural stands as a testament to the power of civic engagement,” the GoFundMe reads. “Despite this setback, artists Gascot and Hartzell remain undeterred. They are committed to repairing the mural and reinforcing its crucial message: that voting is more important now than ever.”

Incidentally, Florida’s primary election is Aug. 20. You can read more about it and view Watermark’s LGBTQ+ Voters’ Guide here.

“Your support will help fund the restoration of this powerful artwork and ensure that its message continues to inspire and unite our community,” the GoFundMe continues. “Join us in reaffirming the values of democracy and diversity. Together, we can make sure this mural remains a beacon of hope and a call to action.”

The artists have set a fundraising goal of $700. They also thanked supporters “for standing with us in support of art, democracy and community.”

Read more about the mural and support its restoration here. Check your voter registration and more at Vote.org.