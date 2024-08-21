Ashley Brundage wins primary, could make history this November

Ashley Brundage. (Photos via Brundage’s campaign.)

TAMPA | Ashley Brundage won the Democratic primary in the race to represent state House District 65 Aug. 20, securing her spot in the general election this November.

Brundage bested fellow LGBTQ+ activist and candidate Nathan Kuipers in the race. According to the Tampa Bay Times, she received 8,091 votes or 81.1% compared to his 1,881 or 18.9%.

The entrepreneur will now face incumbent Karen Gonzalez Pittman, a part of the state’s Republican supermajority responsible for passing Florida’s explicitly anti-LGBTQ+ laws in recent years. By contrast, Brundage could become the state’s first transgender lawmaker should she win.

Other candidates in Florida, including Tampa Bay, could potentially do the same. Longtime LGBTQ+ activist Nathan Bruemmer is running to represent state House District 61.

Brundage announced her candidacy in April, vowing to fight for small businesses, reproductive rights, civil rights and other issues impacting Floridians.

“Ashley knows that standing up to extremists is how we build an equitable community so everyone can move forward. As state representative, Ashley will fight for all of us in Tallahassee,” her website reads. She has been endorsed by Equality Florida Action PAC, LPAC, the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund and more.

“I have been involved in the community on many levels and I was thinking someone else would run, but real leadership is when you take ownership and step up and showcase what you can do,” Brundage told Watermark in April. “So that’s what I’m going to do. I feel like it’s time.”

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 5. For more information about Brundage and her campaign, visit AshleyBrundage.com.