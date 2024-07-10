LGBTQ+ advocate Nathan Bruemmer running for state House

(Photo courtesy Nathan Bruemmer)

ST. PETERSBURG | LGBTQ+ activist, lawyer and Democrat Nathan Bruemmer has officially launched his campaign for state House District 61, hoping to help build “a brighter future for Florida.”

The southwestern Pinellas County district includes Gulfport, Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach and more. It is currently represented by state Rep. Linda Chaney, a part of Florida’s Republican supermajority.

Chaney, who was first elected in 2020 when she unseated former LGBTQ+ lawmaker Jennifer Webb, claimed last month to have played a part in the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s decision not to wrap buses for St Pete Pride. Incidentally, Bruemmer previously served as the nonprofit’s president and acting executive director, guiding the state’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration through the beginning of the pandemic.

Bruemmer is also a former Watermark columnist whose work has extended to nonprofits like Equality Florida and ALSO Youth. In 2021 he was appointed as the state’s LGBTQ+ Consumer Advocate for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services under former Commissioner Nikki Fried, becoming the first transgender man to hold the role.

More recently, he made history again as president of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, which represents the interests of LGBTQ+ Floridians to the state’s Democratic Party. He resigned to focus on his campaign, a decision formally announced by the group July 5.

Bruemmer is running for state House “to champion the values of equality, community, and justice,” his website reads. “With a proven track record in leadership roles … Nathan has tirelessly worked to build bridges between diverse communities and local government.

“His extensive experience, from serving as an educator to leading LGBTQ+ youth support initiatives, underscores his commitment to creating inclusive and equitable spaces,” it continues. “As a native Floridian and proud resident of Pinellas County, Nathan’s vast leadership experience, coupled with his deep-rooted community involvement, positions him uniquely to serve and uplift the residents of District 61.”

Following his campaign announcement, Bruemmer told Watermark he is running because of those he’s met personally and professionally throughout his advocacy. He says he’s seeking support because he’s “committed to creating real change and advocating for our community.”

Bruemmer could make history if elected this year. He is one of several transgender candidates running for the Florida Legislature, including Tampa Bay’s Ashley Brundage. Both he and Chaney are running unopposed for their respective parties and will appear on the ballot this November.

Learn more about Nathan Bruemmer and his campaign at NathanForFlorida.com. Check your voter registration and more by visiting Vote.org.