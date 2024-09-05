Watermark’s 30th Anniversary: Scott Jackson Smith

Watermark Editor, 2001-2002

When Watermark Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Williams first asked me to contribute some memories of my time as the newsmagazine’s first editor (other than founder, publisher and mentor Tom Dyer), my emotions went to a happy place. I didn’t recall a lot of specifics, but I remember absolutely loving the paper, our staff and contributors, and being so grateful to our brave and supportive advertisers. I still consider it the best job I ever had.

It wasn’t an easy job. In my role, I came up with story ideas, designated assignments and deadlines to our various journalists, did page layout and ad placement, edited all copy, wrote “Editor’s Desk” (my favorite) and co-art directed our covers, among other tasks. After each issue was “put to bed” and everyone else took a much-earned day or two off, I was still in the office updating the website. These were some long days but it always seemed like we were somehow having fun.

As I was taking this walk down memory lane, I suddenly recalled that I was editor during 9/11. I got to the office a little late on that day and it was like walking into another world. The staff was silent. There was no laughing or joking. They just sat around looking completely numb. Someone said, “You can’t get on the internet.” I had no idea what was going on.

It didn’t take too long to get the gist of what had happened in the world on that morning. I had a problem: the paper was due at the printer that evening. I needed my staff. I think I was somewhere between a cheerleader and drill sergeant for the rest of the day (and probably for many weeks afterwards). I tried to keep spirits up but it sometimes took barking orders at people to get their work done. I remember actually saying, “The news doesn’t sleep!”

Out of curiosity, I began going through my personal digital archives of Watermark to try to jog other memories. What I learned was we as a community were constantly at battle. We fought Florida’s same-sex adoption ban. We rallied to get “sexual orientation” included in anti-discrimination policies. We were constantly fighting for a simple thing called “equality.”

One story we covered quite extensively was when Tampa Bay police officer Lois Marrero was killed in the line of duty. This news was sad enough but Marrero had been in a 10-year relationship with Tampa Police Detective Mickie Mashburn. Community outrage ensued when Tampa city officials announced that Mashburn would be denied Marrero’s pension benefits which could have meant more than $500,000 for her. Mashburn twice appealed the decision and was twice denied survivorship rights. It’s a tragic story but many believe it helped establish domestic partnership laws and even affected the U.S Supreme Court to rule in favor of marriage equality.

It seems so odd to think about all the doom and gloom our community faced during my short time as Watermark’s editor. But still I reflect on that time with a lot of love and, I reiterate, it was the best job I ever had.