10.24.24 Publisher’s Desk

Early voting is happening now in Florida. Go vote!

We are now less than two weeks from the election and it is still a tight race when it comes to the Electoral College. Every vote matters. You can’t sit this one out.

I understand that I am speaking to the choir here, but just in case there are undecided voters reading this or voters who have decided not to vote, let’s try and remember what a Donald Trump presidency looked like. If you think you don’t know how you feel about Kamala Harris, at the very least you can acknowledge how you feel about Trump and stop him from being re-elected.

I will not interject my opinion from here forward. This is a reminder of who Trump is from his own words. Some are quotes. Some are tweets. All represent the man who wants to be president again.

“[Mexico is] sending people that have lots of problems, and they are bringing those problems to us. They are bringing drugs, and bringing crime, and their rapists.”

“If they feel there will be separation, they don’t come … But, you know, it’s a little bit different with us. But we did family separation. A lot of people didn’t come. It stopped people from coming by the hundreds of thousands because when they hear family separation, they say well, we better not go. And they didn’t go.”

“Excuse me, excuse me. They didn’t put themselves — and you had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.”

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

“[The press] can’t stand the fact that this Administration has done more than virtually any other Administration in its first 2yrs. They are truly the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

“Despite the negative press covfefe”

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… ….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. ….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you”

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.”

“Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. You know that, right? Coronavirus. They’re politicizing it. They tried the impeachment hoax. … And this is their new hoax.”

“A question that probably some of you are thinking of if you’re totally into that world. So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light — and I think you said that that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it. And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way, and I think you said you’re going to test that, too. It sounds interesting. And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.”

“Can you imagine you’re a parent and your son leaves the house and you say, ‘Jimmy, I love you so much, go have a good day in school,’ and your son comes back with a brutal operation? Can you even imagine this? What the hell is wrong with our country?”

“Don’t ask that guy — he wants to hang them all!”

“After 50 years of failure, with nobody coming even close, I was able to kill Roe v. Wade, much to the ‘shock’ of everyone.”

“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,”

His words, not mine. It’s a nice reminder of where we have been and where we could end up. Let’s not go back.

