LGBTQ+-owned Outpost Neighborhood Tavern set to open early next year in Orlando

Early next year will see the opening of a new LGBTQ+-owned tavern near Lake Eola.

Outpost Neighborhood Tavern is a new restaurant concept and idea that is being brought to the downtown area. The new restaurant is set to open early next year as a collaboration between business owner Devon Tillmon and the commissioner and creator of the OUT Sports League, John Teixeria. Tillmon has over 30 years of restaurant experience and is excited to bring Orlando another restaurant that the city can call home. After owning Garden Bistro, which shut down due to landlord issues, Tillmon said that he’s excited to bring this new restaurant to the Orlando area and create a safe space.

“Our goal is to bring you comfort, fun, and inclusivity in one vibrant, welcoming spot where everyone feels at home. Whether you’re here to catch a game or just unwind with friends, we’ve got you covered with a relaxed atmosphere, great food, and lively drinks,” said Tillmon.

Creator and commissioner of the Orlando OUT Sports League, John Teixeira, decided to collaborate with Tillmon after they both found their interests aligned. Teixeria previously held his cornhole league at the now-closed Garden Bistro; this new opportunity allows both of them to bring back something they love. As a goal, Teixeria said that he always wanted to start a queer sports bar in Orlando. With the help of Tillmon, he said it’s a dream come true.

“I just needed somebody with the experience to help on the food side of things and who knew the restaurant business,” he said. “That’s where it made sense for Devin and I to partner up cause he knows the food side, he knows how to handle the restaurant and that sort of the business.”

Teixeria said that this restaurant will help bring together the sports community in Orlando, creating a safe space for the LGBTQ+ communities and allies to enjoy their interests with others.

“We’re hoping that it can be a place that bridges into lots of those different communities, and it’s a place that everyone can feel welcomed and are welcomed,” he said.

The neighborhood within the restaurant’s name is intentional. Sitting near Lake Eola, the location and charm made it the perfect location for both Tillmon and Teixeria. Teixeria said that the space will serve the surrounding area, adding culture and liveliness to the Lake Eola area.

“We’re trying to serve the local neighborhoods of Eola, downtown, Thornton Park, Colonial Town, everything that’s nearby us,” he said. “This restaurant goes into the character of the neighborhood, of being a place that you can lounge out and hang out by the lake.”

At the new restaurant, customers can expect to enjoy a large bar seating area, patio space, and lounge chairs. Recreational items like cornholes and darts will also be included within the area, bringing in people who wish to host leagues in or around the restaurant. The menu selection will be American-based with home comfort meals and a large selection of beers, wine, and spirits. Outpost will also hold drag brunches and host special events.

The Outpost Neighborhood Tavern will be located at 227 N Eola Drive, which was previously the Persimmon Hollow Brewery. To stay up to date with the restaurant, follow them on Instagram (@outpostorl) and view their Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1064851008529170&ref=sharing