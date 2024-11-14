Watermark’s 30th Anniversary: Aaron Alper

As a young gay man, working at Watermark offered me an experience that I believe is more and more difficult to find in the world today: community. The world of journalism was collapsing around me, as I had just been let go from a prominent newspaper, and I was adrift.

I didn’t know how I was going to manage kickstarting my career after losing what I considered to be one of the biggest benchmarks of essential experience to achieve success.

Then came along Watermark. I remember reading an issue and thinking, “why not give it a shot?” and it was the right choice.

Coming out is just the first of many steps in a young gay man’s journey. After that you have to find your way into a community that is vast and can be sexy, terrifying and inscrutable when you first come upon it.

I was in sore need of gay role models at the time and Watermark provided that in (inarguably very stylish) bushels.

These were avuncular men who really looked after one another. Everyone was a gentleman to me, through and through, and this helped with a lot of the counterproductive activities I was accruing myself in the local party scenes. Although, full disclosure, I did have a massive crush on my very first editor, who we’ll just call Steve.

I had to focus very hard when he was giving me assignments, because there’s only so much exposure to blue eyes and muscles this boy can take.

I also had dreams fulfilled when I got to interview comedians and celebrities like Kathy Griffin, Lewis Black — twice! — Lisa Lampanelli, Miss Coco Peru, Paula Poundstone and Del Shores, amongst others.

As someone who considers themselves to be a very funny person, making all these people laugh, with recorded proof, is something I treasure to this day. I even had the honor of having to calm down Lewis Black about the people in my life who loved and voted for Donald Trump.

I not only made him laugh, but I managed to outrage Lewis Black. The secret achievement award (that nobody knows or cares about) goes to Aaron Alper!

Outside of celebrity moments, let’s not forget being on the front row watching same-sex marriage transform from partnerships to fully recognized marriages, and the amazing work put forth by the advocates on the Hillsborough County City Council, which at the time included another secret crush of mine. We’ll just call him Kevin, someone whose Hollywood smile required me to wear sunglasses. But focus, Aaron. Focus.

I was also honored to be the one who broke the news that St. Petersburg institution Georgie’s Alibi was going to be closing, which was the end of an era in Tampa Bay.

As for my era at Watermark, I will always be grateful for how it helped shape me into the man I am today — as much as music, piano, Magic the Gathering, photography and lecturing in schools has, with that little habit I picked up along the way of writing.

You’ve been a watermark for me in more than just a name. Thank you so much.