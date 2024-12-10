Inclusive Care Group launches ICG Foundation

Inclusive Care Group COO Salim Rouwayheb (L) and Founder Dr. Antonio Luis. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Inclusive Care Group officially launched its ICG Foundation Dec. 8 at LALA St. Pete, a nonprofit dedicated to improving healthcare access and empowering underserved communities.

The foundation was launched by ICG Founder Dr. Antonio Luis and the organization’s Chief Operating Officer Salim Rouwayheb. Its mission is to “ensure that every person — no matter their background — has the resources and support they need to thrive.”

ICG opened its Pinellas Park location in Sept. 2023, a space designed to offer “healthcare beyond the binary.” Services include primary care, gender-affirming care, medical marijuana and more, and the clinic expanded to a new Tampa location with Bell Pharmacy in September.

Luis, who specializes in internal medicine and HIV/AIDS, founded ICG because “he is passionate about bringing high-quality care to everyone and ensuring it is provided correctly for people in the LGBT community,” their website reads.

“I’m a minority. I’m in the LGBTQ community and I’m also Hispanic — and through my career, I’ve worked for several places, big hospital systems, an LGBTQ community center, and I noticed that people got lost in the numbers,” he told Watermark in September.

“I finally got to a position in my life that I was tired of dealing with corporations and tired of them telling me that I’m not supposed to do my job well,” he continued. “I said, ‘I think I can do this better than you all, and I’m going to give this a shot.’”

The nonprofit will build upon ICG’s work in new ways. The foundation will provide comprehensive care that includes prevention and treatment, mental health support and education along with free HIV testing through its community outreach program.

“Our mission focuses on providing essential services, including free HIV and STI testing, facilitating healthcare access and promoting education,” Rouwayheb explains. “We offer two vital programs: one that provides FREE HIV and STI testing along with assistance in obtaining health insurance for those in need of PrEP or treatment, and another specifically designed to support the transgender community by ensuring they receive the healthcare access they deserve at our clinic.

“Together, we aim to make a significant impact in the lives of those we serve,” he adds.

ICG Foundation will advocate for those in need by “championing policies that promote fairness and equity.”

“We aim to create a society where everyone — regardless of background, socioeconomic status, or location — has equal access to quality healthcare, educational resources and pathways to economic empowerment,” the foundation notes. “Our advocacy efforts are grounded in the belief that real progress requires dismantling these structural barriers and uplifting the voices of those most affected.”

Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are currently available. The ICG Foundation is also accepting donations to “continue our mission to create a healthier, informed and empowered community.”

For more information about the foundation and its work, visit ICGFDN.org. View Watermark’s photos from the launch party below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent