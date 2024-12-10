PHOTOS: St Pete Pride’s Red & Green 2024

Red and Green 2024. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride held its annual Red & Green holiday gathering Dec. 7, a familiar fundraiser at a new venue.

Red & Green 2024 was held at FloridaRAMA in lieu of the holiday event’s traditional home at Sunken Gardens. The venue is billed as an immersive art experience and gallery space in St. Petersburg’s Warehouse Arts District.

“We are excited to celebrate with you at the incredible FloridaRAMA,” St Pete Pride shared ahead of time. “This season’s venue is an immersive art experience dedicated to celebrating weird, wacky and wonderful Florida! Created by over 75 artists using a variety of media such as video, sound, light, sculpture and painting, FloridaRAMA is an imaginary world that tells original Florida stories.”

Tickets were $75 and included access to the venue, an open bar, light bites and an evening of entertainment from reigning and former members of St Pete Pride’s Royal Court and more. Raffles also benefited St Pete Pride’s work in the region.

“While Red & Green offers a wonderful holiday party atmosphere, it also encompasses a time of giving, allowing St Pete Pride to raise needed funds to keep our major Pride month events free to the public,” organizers shared. “Your generosity can help change lives.”

According to St Pete Pride’s GiveButter campaign, at least $14,450 was raised from this year’s event ahead of time. Watermark has reached out for a final total and will update this story once details are received. View our photos from Red & Green 2024 below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.