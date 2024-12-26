The Roadmark: Tops Down

Since 2018, Watermark has given me the space to write my Viewpoint column “Lovehandlin’,” where I opened my heart regarding personal, social and emotional musings.

Now, I have been given the chance to write and explore about a topic I have followed and loved ever since I was a little kid: cars. Yes, you read that right, cars.

I have followed and consumed information about the auto industry for over three decades, and over time I have helped many a friend get informed and educated on the purchase of their vehicles, which is, believe it or not, the second most important purchase a person makes in their lives, second only to acquiring a house. Early on, people passionate about cars were never my tribe because, as an LGBTQ+ person, I always felt I was floating in a sea of toxic testosterone.

My passion grew as I navigated all the intricacies of the industry devouring every car magazine, car show and history I could find — all on my own. Today, I present to you “The Roadmark,” this new space for our readers to ask questions, make comments and get guidance on their next car purchase. The idea of “The Roadmark” feels so personal to being a queer person because they share two key elements: the idea of a journey and driving through landmarks.

This road we’re on as a community exemplifies the personal and social journey that LGBTQ+ individuals often embark on — one that can be full of twists, turns and unexpected detours. This road is never one-size-fits-all and each person’s path is unique. The idea of navigating this road reflects the challenges, triumphs and self-discovery that often come with embracing one’s identity in a world that may not always be supportive or understanding. We’ve all been on those tracks.

Ultimately, “The Roadmark” has a sense of purpose and direction, which feels empowering and reflects the idea that the journey — whether in cars or in life — is something meaningful and transformative, filled with personal significance and moments of growth.

For this first column, I am inspired by the cool weather we are enjoying in Central Florida paired with this gorgeous sunshine, and there is one category of cars that lets you enjoy Florida’s sun-kissed cool breeze by taking the top down. Convertibles are becoming rarer these days but you can still get behind the wheel of some of the coolest nameplates in the industry. Here are some of the most popular convertibles today:

Mazda MX-5 Miata

MSRP: $29,330

One of the longest running nameplates in the industry, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is a Japanese benchmark for sporty drivers who enjoy tight-cornering thrills with brilliantly appointed interiors that, as it is commonplace in many Mazda products, punches above its class. Added to the mix with its natural soft-top convertible is the Miata MX-5 RF, combining all the attributes of this perennial favorite with a retractable hard top.

Ford Mustang Convert

MSRP: $40,020

Many nameplates have come and gone but one American classic remains, the Ford Mustang Convertible. Giving all the athletic and muscular vibes, the Mustang Convertible really flexes by taking its top down. The classic rumble of its Ecoboost engine mixes perfectly with the optional manual transmission, for those who still yearn for a stick shift.

MINI Cooper Convertible

MSRP: $33,950

Nothing gives you that go-kart driving experience like the MINI Cooper Convertible. Returning in the early 2000s after parent company BMW revived the brand, it has been injected with some serious fun and driving dynamics. The British pizzazz of its iconic round headlights, blended with German engineering, guarantees eyes will come to you first. And its pint size makes parking a total breeze.

Chevrolet Corvette

MSRP: $68,300

Chevrolet has been making waves lately by electrifying its lineup but that has not held them back from still bringing the fastest gas-fed vehicle to this convertible showdown. Featuring a power-retractable roof top, the Chevrolet Corvette competes with big players like Lamborghini and Ferrari on its racing capabilities, but in the Corvette’s case, your heart and your pocket will be absolutely thrilled.

Porsche 718 Boxter

MSRP: $74,900

The proud stallions from Stuttgart have given the world some of the sexiest-looking rides around. The legacy of Porsche continues today with the Porsche 718 Boxter, staying true to its roots with a wondrous turbocharged engine, getting the best out of that dinosaur juice. Luxury appointments and agile handling makes you feel at home around town, on the highway or at your local racetrack.

The Roadmark is alive, so come ride with us by sending our way any of your questions, experiences or curiosities to Editor@WatermarkOnline.com.