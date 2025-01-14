Eskamani adds to her list of endorsements for her 2027 run for Orlando mayor

(Photo from Eskamani’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, who currently represents the state’s 42nd District, has been garnering support from public officials since she announced her run to become Orlando’s next mayor last month, with three more endorsements coming in this week.

Announcing it in a press release Jan. 14, Eskamani secured endorsements from Orange County Property Appraiser Amy Mercado, Orange County District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson and Circuit 9 Public Defender Melissa Vickers.

“For over 16 years, I have witnessed the dedication and passion Anna brings to her work,” Mercado said in the release. “Her unwavering commitment to our community, her innovative solutions, and her tireless advocacy for all residents make her the ideal candidate for Mayor of Orlando. I wholeheartedly endorse Anna for Mayor of the City Beautiful and believe she will lead the city to a brighter, more equitable future.”

Vickers echoed Mercado’s sentiments in the release, stating “[Eskamani] has served our community in the legislature, and it is time for her to lead Orlando into the future. Dr. Eskamani is a proven leader with a vision for innovation, opportunity, and inclusivity. She is a champion on local issues such as transportation, affordable housing, social justice, and sustainable growth. Dr. Eskamani’s unwavering commitment to our diverse population and serving the needs of all makes her the perfect person to serve in this position. Please join me in supporting Dr. Anna V. Eskamani for Mayor of the City of Orlando.”

Born and raised in Orlando, Eskamani has represented Florida’s 42nd District since 2018. Since announcing her decision to run for mayor of Orlando on her social media Dec. 16, she has received nearly a dozen endorsements and received over $200,000 in funding for her campaign.

“Anna Eskamani is the future of Orlando,” Wilson said in the release. “She is a fierce advocate for our most vulnerable citizens, our environment, and our personal freedoms. I am proud to support her and would be honored to work beside her in local government.”

Having two years left to go until the election for Orlando’s mayor, Eskamani’s team does not seem to be slowing down in gathering support.

With the inclusion of Vickers, Wilson and Mercado, Eskamani has also received endorsements from Florida Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Florida Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, Florida Reps. LaVon Bracy Davis and Johanna Lopez, Orange County School Board Member Stephanie Vanos, Orange County Commissioner Dr. Kelly Semrad, State Attorney Monique Worrell, Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph, community leader LaVon Bracy, former State Sen. Victor Torres and his wife Carmen Torres. Eskamani has also been endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 606 organization.

Eskamani’s current term in the Florida House ends in November 2026. The election for the next Orlando mayor will be in 2027.

For more information on Eskamani’s run for Orlando mayor, visit AnnaForOrlando.com.