Southern Nights issues statement after owner Kowalczyk indicted on child pornography charges

ORLANDO | Southern Nights issued a statement to its social media just after midnight Jan. 15 addressing the indictment of co-owner Richard Kowalczyk on multiple counts involving child pornography.

“Rick no longer is involved in the ownership or operation of Southern Nights and District Dive,” the statement, written by co-owner Clara Barr, reads. “This decision and process was made immediately. His shares in the parent company have been transferred to me. I will remain as sole owner of it.”

Barr said in her statement that she has owned Southern Nights for 12 years and is “absolutely committed to making sure there is always a safe, fun space for our community.” The statement goes on to say Kowalczyk will have no presence in any of Southern Nights’ bars or clubs, no involvement in any of its operations and will have “zero financial profit from any of the companies.”

“I understand the immediate need to show transparency, and I will remain steadfast in being as open and transparent as possible as the legal process of the divestiture unfolds,” Barr states.

This most recent statement comes after the club posted its original statement to its social media Jan. 13, which many online found insufficient in addressing the accusations.

“I know the prior statement fell short for many,” Barr writes. “It was not my intent to create more questions, confusion or anger, and for that I apologize. I have read every post and comment, listened to your advice and feedback from team members, and had many conversations with our staff about their needs and those of the community as well.”

Kowalczyk was indicted on multiple counts including conspiracy to entice a minor, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, two counts of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Kowalczyk’s boyfriend, Eric Patrick was also indicted on charges of conspiracy to entice a minor, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and distribution of child pornography.

“I want to be clear that these allegations are heinous and have absolutely no place in our society,” Barr wrote in her statement. “Myself and all of my valued team members stand firmly against such immoral and illegal activities. Any victim of any such crime deserves nothing less than justice. My heart breaks for anyone that has ever been a victim of such despicable acts. These allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the establishments or myself in any capacity, and I would never condone such illegal activities.”

In the statement, Barr asks “grace and understanding” for her and the staff at Southern Nights, stating that “the alleged actions of one person do not represent those of everyone who makes Southern Nights and District Dive the beloved places they are.”

“This is a home we have built for our community, a safe space, and a place where dancing, laughter and music resound throughout,” she said. “I ask you to remember who we are, and not group us into allegations we have no part of. Please be assured that I take this situation extremely seriously, and I am committed to doing what is right for our nightclubs and our community.

“This is all still a fresh wound for us,” she continued, “and I know one statement isn’t going to give us the peace we are seeking to be able to move forward from this, and I don’t expect it to be enough for anyone else either. My hope is that this is the start of a dialog amongst our community members about what we as a company can do better to be a safe, open space for everyone. An open, honest discussion that will help us heal over time, and make us better than we’ve ever been.”

