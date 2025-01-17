California legislation protects LGBTQ+ students from forced outings

Assembly Bill 1955, the Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act, went into effect on Jan. 1.

The SAFETY Act prohibits employees or contractors in education from disclosing a student’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression to another person without their consent. Governor Gavin Newsom approved the bill on July 15, 2024, making California the first state in the country to ban forced outings in schools.

The SAFETY Act protects LGBTQ+ students from discrimination while providing resources for families to better understand gender and identity. As LGBTQ+ rights are challenged across the United States, the bill promotes equality and safety for those affected. According to American Civil Liberties Union data, at least 533 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in state legislatures in 2024. Within those 533, 49 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were passed into law from various states.

Source: American Civil Liberties Union. Graphic: Felix E Rodriguez III

Anti-LGBTQ+ bills impact the mental and physical health of the youth who identify as such. A 2024 survey conducted by the Trevor Project found that 90% of LGBTQ+ young people said their well-being was negatively impacted due to recent politics. Among that percentile, nearly 2 in 5 (39%) LGBTQ+ young people said that they or their family have considered moving to a different state because of anti-LGBTQ+ politics and laws.

California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond celebrated the signing of the SAFETY Act. He supported the bill to ensure all students have access to safe and supportive learning environments regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

In the past, Thurmond has been at the forefront of sponsoring legislation defending the rights of LGBTQ+ students, including Assembly Bill 5: The Safe and Supportive Schools Act. This bill requires the State Department of Education to develop online training for teachers and other certificated employees to support LGBTQ+ students.

“Our LGBTQ+ youth need to be protected from bullying and harassment at school, and the families of our LGBTQ+ youth deserve privacy and dignity to handle deeply personal matters at home, without the forced intervention of school employees,” he said in a California Department of Education news release.